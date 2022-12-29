TP-Link’s dual Kasa 16.4-foot Smart Wi-Fi LED Lightstrip rolls works with Alexa down at $30

Amazon is currently offering 32.8 feet of TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Lightstrips for $29.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Launching for $45 at the beginning of 2022, it has more regularly gone for $36, making this a 17% price drop while coming within $5 of the all-time low. Here you get two 16.2-foot rolls to decorate your room or office. Coming with support for Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings to change colors, brightness, set timers, and more. Alongside the smart assistant controls, you’ll be able to use the Kasa Smart app to further increase customization, though it should be noted that, unlike some light strip options, there is no individual light control so you’ll have to choose the color for the entire strip. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could go with the Govee Bluetooth 50-foot LED Lightstrip for $18 with the on-page coupon clipped. Unlike the Kasa option above, there won’t be support for any smart assistant control over these lights but the built-in Bluetooth support will give you control with the Govee Home app. Within this app, you’ll be able to have full control over the colors, brightness, and even scenes that are premade. One feature these lights have over the Kasa option is the ability to “dance” to music using the integrated microphone in the light’s hub. This is a great way to increase the vibe of any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. We’re also tracking a 4-pack of Govee Wi-Fi White LED Smart Bulbs for the new low price of $16.50. These bulbs are compatible with both Assistant and Alexa for voice commands. This will let you adjust the brightness, turn them on or off, as well as add the lights to your automations for when you arrive home or leave the house.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Strip features:

With 16 million RGB colors at your fingertips, your bedroom, work station, TV, cabinets, and more can be instantly be uplifted and transformed. Be the life of the party with beautiful lighting conveniently controlled from the intuitive Kasa app or by voice with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. Group your LED light strip with other smart Kasa devices to turn on or off all together with a single tap, or create preset scenes to take movie night to a whole new level with save color and lighting combinations.

