Arlo Essential Indoor Camera with automatic physical shutter returns to low of $70 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $69.99 shipped in both colors. Down from $80 at Amazon over the past few months, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. The Essential Indoor Camera is perfect for keeping an eye on your home from afar. You don’t have to worry about prying eyes either, as there’s a physical, automated privacy shield to block the lens whenever you’re home. It opens only when you’re away, and that’s when the 130-degree field-of-view 1080p sensor begins recording. The camera connects directly to your Wi-Fi and doesn’t require a hub, making it easier to use and more versatile. Plus, it connects to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for viewing the camera on smart displays. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Save some cash when you pick up the Blink Mini smart home camera. It’s available on Amazon for $35, making it more budget-friendly then the model above. However, the Blink Mini doesn’t have the automatic physical shutter, so do keep that in mind when buying.

Secure the outside of your home with TP-Link’s Tapo 2K smart outdoor Wi-Fi security camera which is on sale for $30. This 40% discount knocks the camera down from a normal $50 going rate to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera features:

Protect your home while away without comprising your privacy when at home. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is a 1080p monitor that captures video in HD and offers a way to reassure your privacy with an automated privacy shield, controllable through the Arlo App. Receive motion alerts directly to your phone and use 2-way audio to hear and speak to visitors to make an ideal baby camera monitor. See at night, with black and white night vision. You can make this camera a hidden camera by placing the video camera on a shelf or mount to a wall with the included wall mount.

