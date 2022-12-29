TP-Link’s Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Wired Security Camera falls 40% to new low of $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Wired Security Camera for $29.99 shipped. Launching at $50 earlier in 2022, this 40% discount, or solid $20 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you will have access to Alexa and Assistant integration with its Wi-Fi connectivity. Recordings made by the camera can either be stored in the cloud with the subscription TP-Link offers or on a local microSD card. In the Tapo app, you can set up custom activity zones that will be used to detect motion and trigger actions. Communicate with people on the other side from anywhere using the integrated 2-way audio, then scare them off with the built-in siren. Check out our launch coverage for more details and keep reading for more.

Looking for an indoor camera instead? Check out the TP-Link Kasa Smart 1080p Indoor Security Camera for $23. You will find that this camera has many similar features to the outdoor camera mentioned before but drops the resolution down to 1080p. Recordings can be stored locally or on the cloud, and you can use Alexa and Assistant to monitor the feeds. TP-Link positions this camera as being perfect as a baby monitor. The camera can even notify you when it hears crying. With this camera, the Kasa Care subscription service will give you the ability to store 30 days’ worth of clips in the cloud and gain more advanced detection functions with the cameras.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, lights, and even more. Looking to add some smart home functionality to your lamps and other devices? We’re currently tracking Govee’s 4-pack of Wi-Fi Assistant/Alexa Smart Plugs marked down to $22. With four plugs included here, you can put one on the coffee maker, another on the Wi-Fi router, and even hook up a few lamps as well. Working with both Alexa and Assistant, there’s a lot of capability here and the Govee app itself also adds extra functions too.

TP-Link Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Wired Security Camera features:

Designed and built for your family’s safety and your convenience, the Tapo Smart Outdoor Security Wi-Fi Camera with 24/7 Recording C310 will keep AI-enhanced watch over your outdoors. Featuring pristine 2K HD resolution video rest assured that no details of faces or objects will be missed. Even at night, see with clear night vision up to 98 feet away. Crisp 2-way talk quality is accessible anytime at the push of a button, and you can also trigger the built-in speaker to play a siren to ward off intruders. Using advanced AI algorithms, get notifications that matter with person detection, or create custom activity zones near vulnerable areas like windows to get immediately notified someone is there.

