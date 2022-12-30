Add wireless CarPlay to your vehicle with this $57 adapter that supports multiple connections

Carlinke (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter for $57 shipped. Down from $115, this matches the Black Friday price that we saw as a Lightning deal last month and marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked outside of limited on-page coupons. Most CarPlay head units are still wired these days, while very few are wireless. Whether you have an aftermarket unit installed in your vehicle or it came with CarPlay from the factory, finally having wireless connectivity when driving is ultra nice. I picked up this very unit over Black Friday on a Lightning deal and absolutely love it. Setup is simple, and once configured your phone will connect to CarPlay automatically when you get in, making it seamless. Plus, it supports multiple connections so you can pair both your and your partner’s phone to automatically connect when getting into the car. Check out our hands-on review over at 9to5Mac to learn more before heading below for additional information.

With your savings, be sure to pick up ESR's HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe air vent phone mount. It delivers 7.5W of MagSafe charging to your smartphone in the car and mounts to your air vent allowing the device to stay cool in the summer. Since you'll no longer be plugging in to use CarPlay, this is a great way to charge your device without plugging any other cables in, making for a more convenient experience overall, especially at just $30 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon.

Bring HyperChiller on your next road trip to make iced coffee in 'under 60 seconds' using nothing but cold water. It's on sale for $17.50 right now, which is within $0.01 of its all-time low. You can turn just about any coffee, tea, or other drink into an ice cold refreshing beverage in under a minute with HyperChiller, so be sure to check it out before the price goes back up.

CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter features:

This CarlinKit 3.0 product makes wireless CarPlay easy! Super convenient to convert wired CarPlay to wireless CarPlay. Connects seamlessly to your iPhone every time you get in the car, So much easier than having to plug the phone in. Supported Vehicles and Phones: The car has been built-in Factory CarPlay. and compatible with i Phone5 to 13 Pro Max. (That just means that it doesn’t work with units that don’t already have wired Carplay. This also works with most aftermarket K-enwood, A-lpine and P-ioneer decks as well.) Main Function: Enjoy automatic and wireless connection to CarPlay without need of USB-cable. Check out this easy way to retrofit your existing CarPlay system to make it wireless. Wireless CarPlay makes it easy to play music, get navigation, or use Siri wire-free! The CarlinKit brand is noted for being the most widely used car radio adapter brand and it’s very compatible with most vehicles. you can rest assured that your car will have everything it needs to enjoy streaming music.

