Add six DAYBETTER Wi-Fi RGB LED light bulbs to your smart home setup for $27 (25% off), more

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, DAYBETTER US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a wide range of its smart RGB LED lighting gear from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 6-pack of RGB Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulbs for $26.99. Down 25% from its normal going rate of $36, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before at Amazon. These lights are compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, delivering smart home tie-ins with two of the largest ecosystems. Using simple voice commands, you’ll be able to turn the lights on or off, change the brightness, and even adjust the color. Plus, connecting the bulbs to these platforms will allow you to leverage automations like turning the bulbs off when you leave and on when you arrive back home. Check out Amazon’s landing page for more deals then head below for additional details.

On a tighter budget? Opting for this Westinghouse LED bulb is a great way to save some cash. It comes in at just $3.50, though it ditches many of the features of today’s lead deal. You won’t get Wi-Fi connectivity or variable brightness here, and the bulb itself is stuck at a 2700K. But, considering this is a fairly low-cost option, it’s expected you’ll lose a few features.

Don’t forget about the deal that we found on TP-Link’s dual Kasa 16.4-foot Smart Wi-Fi LED Lightstrip that’s on sale for $30. It works with Alexa and Assistant, meaning you can control the Kasa LED strip just like you can the DAYBETTER lights above.

DAYBETTER RGB Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb features:

DAYBETTER led light bulbs can work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. You can use simple voice commands to easily turn on/off the lights, change the light color, and dim the brightness. It’s easy to install and no hub and subscription is required. DAYBETTER RGBW smart bulb light can change colors according to rhythm of music melody.You can set different light modes to match various occasions including kitchen, living room, bedroom, cafe, bar, party, etc. You can set up schedules for the smart light to turn on/off according to your daily routines.so you can turn on the lights when you get up, turn off the lights when you go to bed.

