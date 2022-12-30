Eddie Bauer New Year’s Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide: Flannels, jeans, coats, more

60% off + 40% off

The Eddie Bauer New Year’s Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off all clearance with promo code SNOWY40 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on flannel shirts, jackets, pants, vests, shoes, and more. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. During this sale you can find deals on flannel shirts, jackets, pants, vests, shoes, and more. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Boundary Pass Down Parka Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $137. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $229. This water-resistant jacket is great for winter outings and it has a 650 down-fill insulation to help keep you warm. With over 500 reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry Winter Kick Off Sale that’s offering up to 50% off gear from The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

