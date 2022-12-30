Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus Android tablet packs Dolby Atmos at new low from $152 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the latest Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Generation 32GB for $151.99 shipped. Upgrade to the 128GB model for $170.93. Down from $190 and $210 respectively, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the 32GB model, and comes within $1 of the best we’ve seen for the 128GB version. Sporting a 10.6-inch 1080p IPS display, you’ll also find Dolby Atmos speakers flanking the screen to allow for immersive entertainment when on-the-go. On top of that, the latest Tab M10 Plus features an “immersive reading mode” which “makes long screen sessions easier on the eyes with enhanced readability.” It also packs Android 12 already, allowing you to run some of the latest software that Google has to offer. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

However, you can opt for the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet instead with an included wireless charging dock for $120 on Amazon. This gives you an Alexa paired with mobile experience that today’s deal can’t touch in a more budget-focused form factor. However, this tablet only features an 8-inch display and offers the just 32GB of internal storage, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that the Pixel 6 Pro is on sale for a new low of $570 right now. This smartphone would pair great with the Tab M10 Plus from above as it also runs Android and delivers a similar overall experience. Plus, it’ll be great for capturing memories as we head into 2023 with its 50MP triple camera array.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen features:

You can binge longer and study smarter with the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Android Tablet. Sleek, thin, and lightweight, this handy 10-inch tablet goes wherever you do, packing power and performance into a bold and contemporary aluminum chassis that’s just 0.29″ thin and as little as 1.03 lbs. Slip your Lenovo tablet into a shoulder bag, your school backpack, or carry it in folio case (available separately). The bright and colorful 10.6″ display offers full HD clarity, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows for hours! Plus, with the special Reading Mode and TÜV Low Blue Light certification, you can enjoy long, comfortable hours of screen time on this Android tablet without straining your eyes. Music and audio sound great with the immersive quad speaker system optimized with Dolby Atmos®.

