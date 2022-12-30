Google’s Pixel 6 Pro packs a 50MP triple camera array and all-day battery at new low of $570

Today only, Woot is offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB for $569.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from an $899 list price and $780 rate at Amazon right now, today’s deal comes in at $29 below the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this might not be the latest that Google has to offer, the Pixel 6 Pro still delivers the company’s in-house Tensor chip with other high-end specs and features. The 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen will let you watch content or play games with ease. Plus, there’s 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM to back it up, ensuring you can store the 50MP photos from the triple camera array with ease. Plus, all-day battery life and fast charging support means that your new Pixel 6 Pro is ready for long-haul road trips and more. Check out our hands-on review for additional info and then head below for more.

Put your cash toward Google’s latest Pixel Stand 2nd Gen which is available at Amazon for $80. It has the ability to deliver up to 23W of power to your Pixel and even turns your smartphone into a pseudo smart display at the same time, making it the perfect bedside table accessory. Check out our hands-on review of the Pixel Stand 2 to learn more about what all it has to offer.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s previous-generation unlocked Galaxy S20 FE is on sale for a new all-time low of $249 in Premium Renewed condition. While this might not be the newest smartphone from Samsung, it still packs a punch for the price. Plus, as Premium Renewed, you’ll get a 1-year warranty, new battery, and more.

Google PIxel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

