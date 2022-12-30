MOUNTUP’s regularly $45 Single Monitor Gas Spring Arm Desk Mount falls 50% to low of $22.50

MOUNTUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering its Single Monitor Gas Spring Arm Desk Mount for $22.50 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $45, this 50% discount, or solid $22.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price. Here you will get a desk mount designed to support monitors up to 32-inches in size and up to 17.6 pounds in weight. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm. Head below for more.

When it comes to aftermarket monitor desk mounts, this option above is about as good as it gets, especially with ones that include gas springs. Even this simple VIVO Single Monitor Desk Mount goes for $26. This mount is centered around a simple post and arm to hold your monitor with no gas springs to speak of. However, you still have most of the adjustments you get with the MOUNTUP option above. Desk mounting is the same as well with the included c-clamp.

Looking to upgrade your desktop peripherals as well? We’re currently tracking the Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $120, the best price we’ve tracked for the black colorway. Ready to upgrade your gaming setup, this mouse weighs in at just 59g and is “one of the lightest esports mice ever created” according to Razer. The Focus Pro 30K optical sensor and Gen 3 optical switches pair well with HyperSpeed wireless connectivity.

MOUNTUP Single Monitor Gas Spring Arm Desk Mount features:

Full Motion Monitor Stand: This single monitor arm supports height and angle adjustment of the monitor mount providing flexible movement meets the requirements of ergonomic and a healthy working methods.

Fashion & Simple: Advanced design in appearance and function, and polished aluminum light silver make it looks like very fashion and clean. Heavy duty monitor arm have cable management feature to organize wires and cables fit neatly behind.

Easy to Assemble: Monitor VESA desk mount is easy to install with C clamp or grommet base. Both methods can provide stable support for your monitors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!