Razer’s Viper V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse with 80 hours of use per charge now $120 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $119.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked on the black colorway, though the white model has fell as low as $111 in the past. Ready to upgrade your gaming setup, this mouse weighs in at just 59g and is “one of the lightest esports mice ever created” according to Razer. The Focus Pro 30K optical sensor an Gen 3 optical switches pair well with HyperSpeed wireless connectivity. There’s up to 80 hours of usage on a single charge and you’ll even find on-mouse DPI controls to toggle between five different stages without having to use software on your computer. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Viper V2 Pro before heading below to find more information.

Of course, you can opt instead for the wired CORSAIR M65 RGB Elite. While it’s not ultra-lightweight or wireless, coming in at $41 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s much more budget-friendly. The M65 RGB Elite delivers an 18,000 DPI sensor as well as an adjustable weight and balance.

Need a new computer as well? Consider picking up HP’s Envy gaming desktop that’s on sale for $1,400 right now. Delivering a 12th Generation i7 processor and the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, this desktop packs plenty of power to handle anything you throw at it from 1440p to even 4K gaming. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can upgrade the office as we head into 2023.

Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Esports has a new apex predator. As successor to the award-winning Razer Viper Ultimate, our latest evolution is nearly 22% lighter and armed with all-round upgrades for enhanced performance. As one of the lightest wireless gaming mice ever, there’s now nothing holding you back with the Razer Viper V2 Pro.

