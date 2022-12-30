Plugable’s 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub packs 60W charging at new low of $135 (20% off)

Plugable’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $135.20 shipped. Down from $169, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This hub isn’t just limited to Thunderbolt 3 or 4 devices, as it’s compatible with USB4 as well. You’ll find that the hub features three additional Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports as well as a single USB-A plug. The upstream Thunderbolt 4 cable that plugs into your laptop delivers 60W of charging, as well, making this an all-in-one solution. The dock itself supports two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K at 30Hz, though M1 macs can run 6K monitors as well, like the Pro Display XDR. So, if you’re looking for an expansive Thunderbolt hub to plug in multiple monitors, drive, or other devices through a single cable, this is it. Keep reading for more.

Of course, instead of spending over $135 on a multi-port Thunderbolt 4 hub, you could pick up a 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters for just $9 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not quite as versatile as a full-fledged dock, but with these adapters being so low-cost, you can just leave them on printer cables, mouse dongles, or anything else around the house to convert older tech to work with USB-C.

The great thing about Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 is that you aren’t limited to using this hub with only Macs. It’s also compatible with Windows, which means it’ll work with ASUS’ ZenBook Duo that’s on sale for $999 right now. The unique form-factor packs two displays in a single laptop for added productivity, and the 21% discount drops it to a new low that we’ve tracked.

Plugable Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Hub features:

Experience the full power of Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 with the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Hub (USB4-HUB3A) with 60W Host Charging. The USB4-HUB3A is among a select group number of devices to be designated as Engineered for EVO by Intel, and stands out for its complement of features packed into a sleek design, including up to 60W charging for the host laptop, 3x Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 ports—each capable of up to 40Gbps, and up to 15W charging for your connected peripherals. And, despite the hub’s compact size, there is also a USB-A port (10Gbps) for a legacy device. Drive dual 4K monitors or a single 8K monitor with Thunderbolt 4. Take advantage of the included USB-C to HDMI adapter for a convenient HDMI connection right out of the box.

