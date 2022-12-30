Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel delivers 1,000Wh per day of electricity at $320 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Renogy 200W/12V Flexible Solar Panel for $319.99 shipped. Down from $370 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and comes in at $5 below our last mention. This solar panel is perfect for powering your off-grid home or RV since it can output an average of 1,000Wh of electricity per day with just five hours of sunlight. Weighing just half of a normal rigid panel, this is a great option for those who are constantly on-the-go or who just need a portable power option. It’s bendable up to 240 degrees and weatherproof with an IP67-rated junction box. Plus, the solar panel comes with pre-drilled mounting holes and nearly 30 feet of 12AWG solar connector cable. Keep reading for more.

Is today’s deal a bit too much for your needs? This solar-powered portable battery is a great buy given that it can charge your phone or tablet while off-grid. It’s available for just $30 on Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal fetches. When the charge starts to run low, just set it in the sun and the built-in solar panels will top off the internal battery.

Use this 4-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs to help save on electricity around the house. These plugs can be programmed to turn on and off at specific times, and can also be tied into your smart home automations for other things like when you leave or arrive home. At just $5.50 each for the 4-pack, you’ll find these plugs great for a wide range of functions around the house.

Renogy 200W Solar Panel features:

The Renogy 200W Lightweight Monocrystalline Solar Panel enhances module efficiency while minimizing its weight. It is the perfect option for any off-grid solar system, especially for transportation applications such as RVs and boats. This solar panel frame features a lightweight substrate and laminate, perfect for outdoor applications.

