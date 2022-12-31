LIFX Clean HomeKit 1,100-lumen LED bulb with HEV mode to kill bacteria hits low of $35

Amazon is offering the LIFX Clean Full Color with Antibacterial HEV Wi-Fi HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $34.99 shipped. Down from $61.50, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This bulb sets it apart from others with the HEV mode, which adds additional high energy visible LEDs that “will harm bacteria but not your skin or pets.” On top of that, you’ll find that this light outputs up to 1,100 lumens of brightness and features a full RGBW design which allows you to tune the white temperature from 1500K to 9000K, which is much wider than normal lights can reach. It’s also got built-in Wi-Fi which means that this bulb works with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit without any additional hub required. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up one or more of these low-cost LIFX white HomeKit LED bulbs for just $10 each. These bulbs are dimmable, voice controlled, and similarly require no hub to function. However, the white color temperature isn’t tunable and there’s no color choice here.

Don’t forget that Govee’s dual RGBICWW LED light bar kit is on sale at a second-best price of $50. It features Alexa and Assistant compatibility, though there’s no HomeKit tie-ins here. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find the best ways to save on further upgrading your setup as we head into 2023.

LIFX Clean HomeKit LED Light Bulb features:

Upgrade your day with voice control capabilities, 550 billion color options, bright whites and warm ambers, schedules and scenes. Then reduce bacteria by night by scheduling a Clean Cycle while you’re asleep for an effortless addition to your cleaning routine. Unlike UV lighting, which is dangerous to your eyes and skin, LIFX Clean uses HEV lighting, which is safe for you and your loved ones. Put your headphones, keys, controllers, and other everyday objects under HEV light to mitigate bacteria. How-to guides, in-app troubleshooting and tips, as well as our social media pages, will help you get the most out of your lights. Control with your wearables, get light notifications with IFTTT, create smart assistant routines, and much more through integrations.

