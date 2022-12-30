Govee’s Dual Smart RGBICWW LED Light Bars works with Alexa/Assistant at second-best $50

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is currently offering its Dual Smart RGBICWW LED Light Bars for $49.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this 17% discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen while coming within $6 of the all-time low. Here you’ll receive two light bars featuring Govee’s RGBICWW technology which can be positioned in an upright or laid-down orientation. This is paired with Wi-Fi connectivity allowing for Alexa and Assistant integration for hands-free controls with the Govee Home app allowing for complete control. This includes timers, schedules, and music synchronization for dynamic lighting effects. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to decorate your office with strips rather than the bars above, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured bars above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. We’re currently tracking the 6-pack of DAYBETTER Smart RGB LED Bulbs marked down to $27, a return to the all-time low price. These lights are compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, delivering smart home tie-ins with two of the largest ecosystems. Using simple voice commands, you’ll be able to turn the lights on or off, change the brightness, and even adjust the color.

Govee Smart RGBICWW LED Light Bar features:

Exciting Lighting Experience: Adopts innovative RGBICWW technology to display rainbow-like light effects created from 16 millions colors. Boost your gaming experience with dynamic presets or make your own light effects with DIY mode.(Recommended for monitors that are less than 45 inches.)

Voice Control Your Lighting: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant via WiFi to effortlessly control these gaming light bars features hands-free, including on/off, brightness, colors, and even lighting effects.

Versatile Placement Options: Install Govee LED picture lights just the way you want. Lay flat, stand vertically, or mount behind a monitor or TV using the included brackets. Your space, your lighting styles. (Cord Length: 106 inches)

