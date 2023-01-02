All-time Amazon lows hit Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD cards starting from $16

Amazon is now offering some particularly notable deals on Samsung’s best microSD cards to accessorize some of the new gear you scored over he holidays. First up, you can score the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $49.99 shipped. After launching in late 2021 at $109, it has since settled out in the $68 to $75 range. Today’s deal is $6 under our previous mention to mark a new Amazon all-time low. This model, much like the smaller capacity variants you’ll find on sale down below, reaches speeds up to 160MB/s with U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds, A2 app loading comparable to many of the more modern solutions in the price range. A notable option for a cameras, drones, select Android devices, and gaming rigs, Samsung says its PRO Plus can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater” alongside carrying protection against extreme temperatures, x-rays, magnetic environments, and drops, all backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review and then head below for more deals on various capacities and models.

Samsung’s new year microSD deals:

If you’re on the hunt for something more substantial that will still easily slide into your 2023 EDC, consider OWC’s machined metal flash drive-sized mini SSD. This one launched just ahead of our hands-on review going live in the fall with USB-A and Thunderbolt connectivity in a robust and elegant package that is currently sitting at the lowest prices we have tracked. Get a closer look right here.

Samsung PRO Plus microSDXC features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster and 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I Interface. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!