Google Nest cameras on sale to start 2023: Video Doorbell Battery $150, more from $80

Reg. $100+ From $80

Amazon is now discounting the most recent lineup of Google Nest Cam offerings to start off 2023. Available in the New Years sale, Amazon headlines the discounts by offering the Google Nest Doorbell 2nd Gen for $149.99 shipped in several styles. This is the first chance to save from the usual $180 price tag since back in November over Black Friday and delivers $30 in savings to help add a little safety to your smart home at the beginning of the year. While you’re missing out on the 24/7 recording found on the original, wired model, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, also now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s on top of all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more Nest camera deals from $80.

If you’re looking for more of a traditional smart home camera, Amazon carries the savings over to another one of Google’s more recent releases. Right now, the Nest Cam Outdoor is down to $137.04, saving you $43 from its usual $180 price tag. That’s delivering the second-best price to date at within $17 of the all-time low. Featuring a weather-resistant build, this camera can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too. 

And rounding out all of the discounts, Adorama also offers the Google Nest Cam Indoor for $79.99. While you’d typically pay $100, today’s offer saves you $20 while marking the second-best price yet. Unlike the other two models on sale today, the Nest Cam Indoor is meant to be used, well, inside. It sports the same 1080p recording functionality but with a wired form-factor and more affordable price to match. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Google Video Doorbell (Battery) features:

Monitor your front door with the ash Doorbell (Battery) from Nest. This dual-band Wi-Fi doorbell can be powered with the included battery or existing doorbell wiring to capture 960 x 1280 resolution video. It features a 145° diagonal field of view, up to 10′ of night vision, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and a PIR motion and proximity sensor.

