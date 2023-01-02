Save $599 on Apple’s prev-gen. 2TB 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with clearance discount to $1,300

Amazon is now offering the previous-generation Apple 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 2TB for $1,299.97 shipped. Typically fetching $1,899, you’re looking at quite the steep discount of $599 off. This is well below what you’d pay for the more recent M2 counterpart, and delivering a new all-time low in the process. All powered by the now previous-generation M1 chip, Apple’s iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package that’s well below the newer M2 model. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more details.

A notable addition to your new setup, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the iPadOS experience. And you’re certainly saving enough cash with the lead deal to add this on and still walk away with a total cost that is far below retail.

Starting off the new year, all of the best Apple deals are now live in their usual place. Alongside today’s deep discount on the previous-generation iPad Pro model, there’s some other offers up for grabs to start off 2023 with some new gear.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

