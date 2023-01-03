Acer’s Nitro 24.5-inch 250Hz 1080p monitor sees first discount to $180 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 24.5-inch 250Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor for $179.99 shipped. Down from $220, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This discount also delivers the first price drop that we’ve tracked. Perfect for your gaming setup, this monitor packs AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology for a tear-free experience. It delivers a 250Hz refresh rate with HDR10 compatibility, as well. Plus, the DisplayPort 1.4 and dual HDMI 2.0 ports on the back allow you to plug in multiple devices at one time. It’s also mountable with a 100×100 VESA pattern, meaning you can put the display on an arm at your desk. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this gas spring arm to upgrade your setup even more. You’ll find that it’s available for $30 at Amazon right now, making it a pretty budget-focused buy as well. Putting your display on a monitor arm will help clean your desk some, delivering a more sleek experience for your setup.

Don’t forget that Razer’s Barracuda wireless gaming headset is on sale for $81 today. This marks a 49% discount that we’ve tracked and it’s normally $160. If you’re adding a new monitor and putting it on an arm, then going wireless with your headset will help further simplify and clean up your setup. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for even more ways to save.

Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor features:

Crisp, true-to-life colors come alive in Full HD resolution. Movies and games appear more real and dramatic, and small details and text are clear with 1920 x 1080 resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio. With up to 250Hz refresh rate speeds, the frames per second deliver an ultra-smooth 2D motion scenes. With a rapid refresh rate of up to 250Hz, Acer Monitors shorten the time it takes for frame rendering, lower input lag and provide gamers an excellent in-game experience. Say “goodbye” to stuttering and tearing. With AMD FreeSync Premium, the monitor’s frames are synced with the graphics card’s frames, which eliminates screen tearing and provide the smoothest gaming experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!