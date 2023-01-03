ASUS’ VivoBook Pro 16X OLED Laptop with RTX 3050 Ti falls $340 to new low of $1,100

Amazon is now offering the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OELD Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop for $1,099.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,440, this solid $340 price drop marks a new all-time low while also being the first substantial drop to date. The Ryzen 7 5800H 3.2GHz processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics are paired with 16GB of RAM to run just about any program you want on the ZenBook with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 3840×2400 OLED NanoEdge display features PANTONE validation with professional-grade accuracy alongside VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification. Rounding out this laptop is a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello, three USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, an HDMI output, and an audio combo jack. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5 ounces, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Looking to pick up a more mobile experience than the ASUS laptop above? We’re still tracking the previous-generation Apple 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 2TB marked down to $1,300, a new all-time low price and well below the similar M2 model. All powered by the now previous-generation M1 chip, Apple’s iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more.

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop features:

Shape the future with Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, the ultimate powerhouse for next-generation creativity. Vivobook Pro 16X OLED brings you the speed and accuracy you need to realize your vision, with a 16-inch NanoEdge OLED display, up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Mobile Processor, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti graphics. The exclusive DialPad gives you precise and intuitive control of your creative tools, and the dual-fan cooling design lets you work in undisturbed peace. Vivobook Pro 16X OLED unlocks the door to your creative future.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!