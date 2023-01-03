Cricut Maker 3 lets you finally explore DIY crafting at home with return to $369 low

Amazon is offering the Cricut Maker 3 for $369 shipped. Down from a $429 list price these days and $379 going rate over the past month or two, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only twice in the past. As the latest DIY cutting and drawing machine from Cricut, the Maker 3 is perfect for your crafting needs. Coming in as faster than the original Maker or Explore Air 2 at cutting, the Maker 3 can handle everything the original model could at over 300 materials as well as the new Smart Materials which work without the mat. Smart Materials also deliver up to 25-feet of cutting or drawing at one time, which makes the Maker 3 ideal for larger projects. You can take a closer look at Cricut’s latest model in our hands-on review then head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Opting for the Explore 3 at $279 gives many of the benefits that the Maker 3 above has. While you’ll only have the ability to cut 100 or more items, instead of 300 or more, it still handles new Smart Materials while offering a sleeker look. Of course, you could instead opt for the Explore Air 2 at $169 if you don’t mind giving up Smart Materials compatibility.

Don’t forget to check out Apple’s previous-generation 2TB 11-inch M1 iPad Pro that’s on sale for $599 off. Amazon put it on clearance to $1,300, which makes now a fantastic time to pick up the powerful tablet. All of Cricut’s models pack Bluetooth connectivity, and Cricut Design Space works on iPad for you to design and use the machine with one laptop.

Cricut Maker 3 features:

Bust out your creativity to cut, score, write, deboss, engrave, and more with the Cricut Maker 3 – that is 2x faster than its predecessor and has 10X more cutting power than any Explore series machines. With wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a cloud-based app that works on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android systems, get access to thousands of designs. Delve into majestic creativity with this cutter, that is compatible with 13 tools (sold separately) exploring around 300+ materials to unleash your artistic skills. The tools work in line with materials like delicate fabric, paper, matboard, tooled leather, balsa wood, and more. Works best with the all-new Smart Materials for super-long, super-precise cuts (up to 12 ft) without a mat.

