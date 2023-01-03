Save 51% on Govee’s smart Wi-Fi 24W 2,000-lumen LED floor lamp at all-time low of $34

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its 24W 2,000-lumen Smart Wi-Fi LED Floor Lamp for $33.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Typically going for $70, this 51% discount, or solid $36 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’re tracked. Outputting 2,000 lumens, this lamp offers an adjustable white light ranging from 2200K to 6500K. You can connect the lamp itself to your Wi-Fi so you can control the light with Alexa or Assistant with the Govee Home app allowing for full control including timers and schedules. There are also controls located on the lamp itself so you can manually tune the light level. It also only uses 24W of power to produce this light output which is much lower than standard incandescent bulbs. Head below for more.

If you’d rather light up your room with Govee strip lights, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the lamp above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with a built-in microphone for reacting to the music.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking to upgrade your existing lamp instead? We’re also tracking the 2-pack of Philips Hue White and Color A21 High Lumen Smart Bulbs marked down to $68, the second-best price to date. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

Govee 24W 2,000-lumen Smart LED Lamp features:

High Lumens: 2000 lumen bright LED floor lamp will illuminate your entire room, and adjustable 2200-6500K warm white light will creates you a cozy atmosphere, which makes you enjoy more at your leisure time and enhance your New Year decorations.

Multiple Control Methods: Activate your standing lamp with voice commands via Alexa & Google Assistant, and you’d also feel free to turn it on/off, adjust brightness, change colors or set different modes for New Year via Govee Home APP.

Timer & Schedule: It is easier to apply the smart floor lamp to your New Year with timer function and modes like Sunrise & Sunset, you can set your lamps in your bedroom to brighten when you wake up, and gradually dim when you fall asleep.

