Refresh your smart home in 2023 with a 2-pack of 100W Philips Hue color smart bulbs at $68

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Philips Hue White and Color A21 High Lumen Smart Bulbs for $67.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 23% off. This comes within $2 of the all-time low last set back in April of last year and delivers one of the best values yet on the bundle. Delivering the brightest color bulbs from Philips Hue yet, its recent releases have a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

A more affordable option for getting in the Phlips Hue game would be ditching the multicolor illumination and bringing home one of the new Medium Lumen Dimmable White bulbs instead. Entering at $21.25 when clipping the on-page coupon, you’re looking at the same smart connectivity options as the lead deal, just in a less flashy package that’ll still output more light than other Hue bulbs at an equivalent of 75W. Down from $25, you’re looking at one of the best prices yet, too.

If you’d prefer to bring some intelligent lighting to the nightstand table, Amazon’s new smart Halo Rise lamp is now also on sale to kick off the new year. Delivering one of the first chances to save, the recent debut is also sitting at its best price ever following a discount to $110.

Philips Hue High Lumen Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

