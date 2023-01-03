Kensington Thunderbolt 4 dock with dual 4K60 support and 90W charging hits new low of $250

Amazon is offering the Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $249.99 shipped. Down from a $281 or more going rate lately, today’s deal might not save a ton, but it does mark a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked. This discount is also one of the first major price drops that we’ve seen since August. This docking station works with all Thunderbolt 4 Windows laptops as well as Thunderbolt 3/4 MacBooks, making it a solid choice for your workstation setup. It packs the ability to handle dual 4K60 displays or a single 8K30 screen, and even delivers up to 90W of charging to your connected computer. There are three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports to hook up other peripherals as well as an SD card reader with UHS-II speeds, Gigabit Ethernet, and three USB-A 10Gb/s plugs. All-in-all, if you’re after a solid all-in-one workstation dock that’s plug-and-play, this is a great choice. Keep reading for more.

Of course, instead of spending $250 on an all-in-on1 Thunderbolt 4 hub, you could pick up a 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters for just $8 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not quite as versatile as a full-fledged dock, but with these adapters being so low-cost, you can just leave them on printer cables, mouse dongles, or anything else around the house to convert older tech to work with USB-C.

Further upgrade your workstation by leaving SanDisk’s 2,700MB/s Thunderbolt PRO-G40 portable SSD plugged in at the desk. While it’s portable, if you only need extra storage at the desk, then it would also pair well with today’s lead deal thanks to its downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports. Right now, this drive is on sale for the first time from $280, making now a great time to pick it up.

Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

The first of a generation, the SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station with 90W PD – Win/Mac offers premium Thunderbolt benefits now, and well into the future; compatible with Thunderbolt 4-enabled Windows 10 laptops and backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 MacBooks running macOS 11 (Big Sur) or later, supports Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C and USB4 accessories and provides full power delivery, regardless of how many devices are connected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

