SanDisk’s 2,700MB/s Thunderbolt PRO-G40 portable SSD sees first price drops from $280

We regularly featured the best portable SSDs on the market last year and will continue to do so in 2023, but we are now tracking the first price drop on one of the latest and greatest. You can now score the SanDisk Thunderbolt PRO-G40 SSD for $279.99 in the 1TB capacity or at $399.99 shipped for the 2TB model. Launching back in October for the first time, these drives fetch $334 and $530 directly from Western Digital and are both now at Amazon all-time lows. You’re looking at some of the fastest portable SSDs on the market at up to 2,700MB/s via dual-mode compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) and USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gb/s). The aluminum core that doubles as a heatsink of sorts is also joined by a “rugged” design including IP68 dust/water protection, 4000-pound crush resistance, and the ability to handle up to 3-meter drops. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Another particularly popular portable SSD solution comes by way of the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD. This model is easily one of our favorite options on the market, delivering notable specs and a robust build quality, you can land a 1TB model at $110 shipped on Amazon. It’s not nearly as fast as the latest Thunderbolt model detailed above, but still a more than capable solution for more casual users.

On the even more mobile and portable side things, yesterday we spotted a notable price drop on the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC memory card. A solid option for drones, cameras, gaming rigs, and much more, it is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low of $50 shipped. Browse through the details and a few other microSD card deals right here.

SanDisk Thunderbolt PRO-G40 SSD features:

Super-fast speeds up to 2700MB/s(1) read and 1900MB/s(1) write with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), capable of moving 50GB in 1 minute or less

Dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps)

Dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps)

Ultra-rugged design with high-level IP68 dust/water resistance, 4000lb crush resistance, and 3m drop resistance (On a carpeted concrete floor.)

Cool aluminum core pulls heat away from the internal drive to help maintain super-fast transfer speeds

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!