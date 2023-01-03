Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus 128GB Android Tablet returns to second-best price of $210 (Save $40)

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 4GB/128GB Android Tablet for $209.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 16% discount, or solid $40 price drop, marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $10 of the all-time low. This tablet is centered around the 11-inch 2K display with a MediaTek Octa-Core processor behind to drive it. You’ll get the Android 11 experience with up to 15 hours of battery life for your content consumption needs with the kickstand allowing you to use the Tab P11 Plus hands-free. You’ll have access to 128GB of onboard storage, 4GB of RAM, and four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers. Head below for more.

A good way to use some of your savings here is by picking up the Lenovo Active Pen 2 for $52. While you can draw and take notes by hand, using a pen will be a more enjoyable experience with this option from Lenovo having 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to mimic a real pen or pencil with the ability to shade. The two side buttons can be configured to open up applications on the tablet for quick access as well. You’ll use a AAA battery to power this pen so you don’t have to worry about constantly recharging like options from other brands.

Want to go with Apple silicon instead? We’re still tracking the previous-generation Apple 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 2TB marked down to $1,300, a new all-time low price and well below the similar M2 model. All powered by the now previous-generation M1 chip, Apple’s iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Tablet features:

Experience first-class multimedia and fun with the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. This Android tablet features a large, 11-inch screen with 2K resolution. You’ll enjoy beautiful video in the IPS LCD touch display and great audio through quad speakers with user-facing stereo tuned by Dolby Atmos®. Inside, you’ll find a powerful octa-core chip, 4GB + 128GB memory. Plus, this slim and lightweight tablet delivers epic battery life in an aluminum-alloy design with a dual-tone finish available in an elegant slate grey color.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!