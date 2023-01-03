LG’s 2023 OLED TV lineup brings new Alpha Gen6 processor and webOS updates

With CES 2023 just around the corner, companies are now starting to unveil their latest tech, and LG is among the pack with its 2023 OLED TV lineup. Bringing in the latest image processing power, self-lit picture quality, and an enhanced webOS experience, this lineup will include LG’s most advanced range of OLED TVs to date. If you’re ready to learn what’s new and enhanced in LG’s 2023 Z3, G3, and C3 OLED TVs, make sure you keep reading below the fold.

New α9 AI Processor Gen6 technology

Coming in as the latest addition to the Alpha series processors, LG is now using its most sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning technology that helps to improve image quality by upscaling with better clarity and enhanced dynamic tone mapping. The AI Picture Pro mode can now automatically detect and refine certain objects, such as faces, to have more lifelike HDR qualities. Not only does this Alpha processor work to deliver a better image, but it also processes LG’s AI Sound Pro audio which can create virtual 9.1.2 surround using only the built-in TV speakers. Now, how that “surround sound” actually works out is to be determined since there is a practical limitation to what a few speakers can do.

Enhanced webOS “All New Home” experience

Alongside the launch of its 2023 TV lineup, LG has also enhanced webOS, its smart TV operating system. Featuring the All New Home redesigned user interface, the update will give users many more personalization and convenience options. There are also new Quick Cards that offer easy access to the apps and services you use the most with additional logical category grouping, like Spots, Home Office, Gaming, and more. Also included now on LG’s OLED TVs is the AI Concierge which will provide you with a curated list of content based on app usage and searches. Overall, this webOS update focuses on personalization features to help streamline usage.

Additional quality-of-life improvements

LG’s 2023 OLED TV lineup will also integrate seamlessly with its latest soundbars with the WOW Orchestra feature taking advantage of both products’ speakers for a better soundstage, though this feature will be enabled with a software update down the road. You will also find features you can only get with HDMI 2.1a compliance with these LG TVs being the first to be certified by the HDMI organization for Quick Media Switching VRR (QMS-VRR). This technology will eliminate the momentary black screen that can occur when switching between sources. Speaking of Variable Refresh Rate, these TVs are also great for gaming with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium which can be easily accessed with Game Switcher.

LG will be showing off its 2023 OLED TV lineup at CES 2023 with no current pricing given or release dates announced.

9to5Toys’ Take

What I wouldn’t give for an OLED TV. Unfortunately, they are still pricy as you get above 45 inches, and I’m sure these TVs will be up there in cost. I do wonder if the webOS updates LG has implemented in this new lineup will come in some form to existing TVs since this new UI looks great.

