Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 9 Tablet Computer features 5G connectivity at new low of $1,079

Amazon is now offering the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch SQ3/8GB/256GB Tablet Computer for $1,079 shipped. Normally going for $1,400, this 23% discount, or solid $321 price drop marks a new all-time low price while being the second drop to date. Running Windows 11, the Surface Pro 9 is designed to give you pro-level performance in a slim package with the custom SQ3 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The built-in kickstand allows you to position the tablet at any angle you want while working with the two USB-C ports to connect an external monitor alongside a dedicated magnetic charging port. Here you’ll have access to Wi-Fi 6, 5G cellular, and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless support. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

You can use some of your savings to pick up the platinum Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen 2 for $209. The keyboard is covered in luxurious Alcantara material for a soft, warm feel while being used with a large trackpad for “precise control and navigation.” The Slim Pen 2 allows for real-time writing with “pin-point accuracy” and the ability to even shade while drawing. There is even a haptic motor inside the pen to create the illusion of writing. The keyboard comes with a dedicated storage tray for the pen as well so it’s always ready for use with the tray even recharging the pen.

Looking instead for a fully integrated laptop experience instead? We’re also tracking ASUS’ VivoBook Pro 16X OLED RYzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop marked down to $1,100, a new all-time low price. The Ryzen 7 5800H 3.2GHz processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics are paired with 16GB of RAM to run just about any program you want on the ZenBook with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 3840×2400 OLED NanoEdge display features PANTONE validation with professional-grade accuracy alongside VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch SQ3/8GB/256GB Tablet features:

Surface Pro 9 with 5G gives you the tablet flexibility you want and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day— all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and optional high-speed 5G connectivity.

