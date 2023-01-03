Save 25% on OontZ’s Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker in return to low of $30

The official Cambridge Soundworks storefront on Amazon is offering the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $40, this 25% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this colorway. With its IPX7 waterproof rating and 100-foot Bluetooth range, the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra can keep the party going. The battery life is stated as being 20 hours at 2/3 volume as well. If you get two of these speakers, you can have a true stereo experience with the OontZ app. The 14W digital amp powers the drivers and passive bass radiator. You can also connect to the speaker over a 3.5mm audio cable for devices without Bluetooth. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker for $16 with the on-page coupon clipped. This smaller speaker retains the 100-foot Bluetooth range and uses a 5+ watt amp to power the drivers and bass radiator. It does have a lesser IPX5 rating, meaning it can handle splashes but cannot be submerged. Both speakers also have 3.5mm audio cable inputs for use with devices lacking Bluetooth. There are 10 fewer hours of stated battery life at 2/3 volume too. This speaker is small enough to be easily tossed into a backpack and travel around with.

Looking for some earbuds instead of a portable Bluetooth speaker? We’re currently tracking the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones marked down to $150 in all three colorways which is the lowest price we can find. The workout-ready design here features up to 24-hours of playback (plus Fast Fuel that delivers an extra 1.5 hours with a 5-minute charge) alongside volume and track controls on each bud. Apple’s H1 chip is also in place here for fast pairing, Siri access, and more.

OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

The high-quality sound, power, and features make the OontZ ULTRA the perfect Bluetooth speaker. Its 14+ watts of power combined with a volume booster produces loud, room-filling volume with crystal-clear mids and highs. With two precision neodymium drivers and a proprietary bass radiator, it produces high-quality full-range bass that belies its small size! Play it loud, distortion-free even at max volume.

