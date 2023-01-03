Powerbeats Pro Earphones back to holiday pricing at $150 ($100 off), more from $100

Amazon is now offering the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.95 shipped in all three colorways. Regularly $250 straight from Apple and usually closer to $200 at Amazon, this is up to $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a short-lived $150 deal with a $10 Amazon gift card attached over Black Friday last year, this is matching the lowest we have tracked there otherwise. The workout-ready design here features up to 24-hours of playback (plus Fast Fuel that delivers an extra 1.5 hours with a 5-minute charge) alongside volume and track controls on each bud. Apple’s H1 chip is also in place here for fast pairing, Siri access, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more Beats wireless headphone deals from $100

More Beats wireless headphone deals:

If it’s the on- and over-ear ANC cans you’re after, we just recently put a range of headphones to the test. Including Apple, Sony, B&W, and more, you can get a closer look at our thoughts in this video feature piece right here. Then swing by our headphones hub for even more options. 

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones features:

  • Volume & track controls on each earbud, microphones with voice capability, and auto play/pause
  • Features the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts
  • Compatible with iOS and Android
  • Enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud
  • With fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives 1.5 hours of playback when battery is low

