Add a smart BMI scale to your 2023 fitness regimen from $20: Renpho, Withings, more

The official Renpho Amazon storefront is now offering its best-selling ES-CS Smart Scale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, it more typically sells for $27 at Amazon where it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked in months. A notable addition to your 2023 health and fitness regimen, like some of the higher-end options on sale below, it is capable of much more than your average body weight metrics. This model, connected to Google Fit, Apple Watch, or the Fitbit app, takes 13 body measurements including weight, BMI, and body fat percentage alongside tracking within its own free app. You can save “historical data, and track your daily, weekly, and monthly progress” as well as making use of the optional baby and pet weighing modes. Head below for additional smart scale deals.

More smart scale deals:

Speaking of fitness-related deals, this morning also saw a host of notable home gym price drops go live. Featuring adjustable NordicTrack dumbbells at new Amazon all-time lows and a series of CAP gear, there are plenty of ways to bolster your workouts at big-time price drops right now starting from $13.

Renpho ES-CS Smart Scale features:

Renpho smart app works in connection with fitness apps. Easy setup app works with Fitbit App, Google Fit. Renpho already has millions of happy global users.

13 essential body measurements. Body weight shows on the scale, other body composition data including weight, BMI, body fat percentage stored in the app. Track everybody’s metrics change on Renpho app.

User-friendly app. Download Renpho app at App Store or Google Play, also works with Apple Watch (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho App works with Bluetooth 4.0 And above.

High-Quality Innovation. Auto calibration, high precision sensors measure in increments of 0.2 lb, 0.05 kg with 400lbs, 180kg capacity. 4 high sensitive electrodes

