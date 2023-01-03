Fitness gear up to 43% off: NordicTrack/CAP adjustable dumbbells from $56, more from $13

It’s that time of year again where folks have fitness goals on their minds and we have now spotted some great discounts to help the cause. Alongside a host of other home gym gear below, Amazon is now offering the NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbell Pair for $260 shipped. Regularly $329 as of late, this is at least $69 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. Ranging from 10-pounds up to 55 (in 2.5-pound increments), these dumbbells are designed to save space in your home gym and grow with you on your fitness journey, not to mention supporting a wide range of exercises. Joining a pair of custom-molded storage trays, this set is made of steel and hardened plastic with the ability to effectively replace up to 30 individual dumbbells. Head below for more 2023 fitness and home gym gear deals.

More 2023 fitness and home gym gear deals:

You’ll also want to browse through Amazon’s fitness deal section right now as well. It has refreshed the price drops with a host of notable options from connected riding experiences to just about all of the accessories you might need, TriggerPoint rollers, and much more. Everything is organized on this page for you and be sure to stay locked to our sister site, Connect The Watts, for all things tech and fitness.

NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbell Pair features:

Trainer-Led Strength Workouts: Download the iFit app to start your free trial; Discover thousands of trainer-led video workouts on your own tablet or smartphone; Cancel anytime, no commitment required

Replace 30 Dumbbells; With 15 weight increments per dumbbell, this compact adjustable dumbbell set delivers the same value as 30 individual dumbbells in a fraction of the space

Smooth Weight Selection System; Easily choose the weight value you want to train with; Move up in 5-pound or 2.5-pound increments for totally customizable training; Choose between 10 and 55 pounds

