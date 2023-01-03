Stanley’s insulated Classic Beer Stein ‘lasts a lifetime’ and is now marked down to $15

Amazon is now offering the 24-ounce Stanley Classic Beer Stein for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25, it has most often been sitting in the $20 range at Amazon over the last little while and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in over six months there in the matte black colorway. This is a vacuum-insulated drinking vessel than can keep drinks chilled for up to 20 hours or hot for around an hour. Made from 18/8 stainless steel to “last a lifetime,” it is quite a rugged solution that has “crossed paths with speeding bullets, category 5 hurricanes, and 4000-foot drops and lived to drop jaws another day” as well. Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a beer stein like this from a brand as beloved as Stanley for less than $15 Prime shipped. But if a more traditional travel mug will do the trick, you can land this 20-ounce Contigo – another popular brand in the space – for $14 Prime shipped and call it a day for slightly less.

If you’re more focused on staying hydrated at the gym these days as opposed to keeping the alcohol cold, forget the beer mug and grab a couple of these popular Pogo water bottles starting from just $8 Prime shipped a pop and various colroways. Fitness deals also continue today with Amazon’s Optimum Nutrition event as well as these adjustable dumbbells from $56.

Stanley Classic Beer Stein features:

KEEP IT NICE and COLD: From the first gulp to the last sip, the Stanley insulated beer stein keeps your brew refreshingly chilled. The secret behind the thirst-quenching thermal insulation. Vacuum insulated double walls that keep drinks hot for up to 1 hour, cold for up to 5 hours, and chilled for a whopping 20 hours. And with a large capacity of 24oz, you’ll have the power to empty 2 cans at a time and cut down trips to the beer cooler or fridge in the kitchen.

MEET THE RUGGED LEGEND: It’s the insulated beer stein that’s made its way into outdoor folklore. The beer stein cup that’s crossed paths with speeding bullets, category 5 hurricanes, and 4000ft drops and lived to drop jaws another day. It’s the Stanley Adventure Beer Stein. Made of 18/8 stainless steel and crafted to last a lifetime, this is more than just a mug – it’s a rugged heirloom.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!