Add a steel Breville juicer to your 2023 health routine at up to $110 off today, deals from $80

As part of its New Year sale, Amazon is dishing up to $110 in savings on a range of Breville juicers, combination bluicers, and blenders to power you through your 2023 smoothies and health regimen. One standout has the Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL Juicer in brushed stainless steel (BJE830BSS) starting from $303.95 shipped. Regularly as much as $400, this is up to $96 in savings, within few bucks of the limited Black Friday listing, and the lowest we can find. Alongside its somewhat retro-modern aesthetics, this is a great way to supplement your new year’s health routine with a cold extraction system for fresh homemade juices. Features include a 3.5-inch feed chute, Cold Spin and noise reduction technology, an Italian-made precision mesh filter, integrated back-mounted pulp bin, and a “mess-free” nozzle to pour directly into your glass. Head below for more details and additional new year Breville deals.

More new year Breville deals:

If you, however, don’t need a higher-end machine like those on sale above, consider the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer. We had a chance to go hands-on with the 2022 release back in September and were generally impressed with the performance for the considerably lower price tag. Get a complete breakdown on the under $60 option as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys feature right here.

Breville Juice Founatin Cold XL Juicer features:

The Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL features a bigger 3.5 inch feed chute and can extract 70 fl oz of nutrient rich juice up to five times faster than a ‘cold press’ machine; Juicer equipped with Cold Spin Technology and Noise Reduction Technology

COLD EXTRACTION SYSTEM: A Breville juicer with Cold Spin Technology and an Italian-made precision mesh filter, allows you to avoid damage to vitamins and minerals from heat and processing

SHORT PREP TIME: The Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL’s unique 3.5 inch extra wide chute feed allows you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting

SPACE SAVING DESIGN: With the pulp bin located behind the product base, the Juice Fountain Cold XL features a new and unique space saving design for a better use of your countertop space

