Tested: Magic Bullet’s new Mini Juicer packs a fruit and veggie punch at under $60

Today we are taking a closer hands-on look at the new Magic Bullet Mini Juicer. Just recently released from NutriBullet, it delivers a casual and relatively affordable solution for folks that are just looking for a simple compact solution to pull out that doesn’t take up a massive chunk of countertop space, but still provides enough power to get the job done. The $60 machine is now even more affordable on Amazon, but let’s dive in to see if it’s worth opting for the lower price tag over the established higher-end options.

Putting the new Magic Bullet Mini Juicer to the test

NutriBullet, a company best known for its range of small kitchen appliances from food processors to coffee makers and just about everything in between, launched a new affordable juicer under its MagicBullet moniker this month. The new Magic Bullet Mini Juicer enters alongside the brand’s more high-end models with a particularly digestible price tag for folks just looking for a quick and casual juicing experience.

Compact, efficient, tidy, and makes you fresh, delicious juice every day? No, it’s not the world’s greatest roommate, it’s the magic bullet Mini Juicer. This zippy appliance extracts the good stuff from your favorite fruits and vegetables, maximizing yield while cutting way down on prep, mess, and waste.

The new Magic Bullet Mini Juicer packs in a 400W motor with a 2-inch feed chute and a compact, counter space-saving 3 by 3 by 7-inch footprint. It delivers just enough power to get the job done alongside everything most casual users will require: the motor base, juice bowl and spout cap, the stainless steel sieve, food pusher/tamper, the pulp bin, and a handy 16-ounce juice cup with a travel sip lid. The bonus cleaning brush and suction cup-style feet along the bottom of the unit are a nice touch that keep everything sturdy and in place on the countertop while both hands are busy loading ingredients and using the tamper to guide it all into the machine’s spinning blade.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

A powerful 400-Watt motor extracts all the juicy nutrition from your favorite fruits and veggies;

A roomy 2-inch feed chute fits larger chunks of your favorite ingredients. Translation: less chopping, more juicing;

We keep it tidy with top-rack dishwasher-safe attachments and a silicone spout cap that catches drips before they hit your countertop;

Juice directly into our 16-oz cup, which comes with a twist-on to-go lid for spill-free sipping and portability;

This juicer takes up way less space than standard models, making it a breeze to keep on the countertop or tuck away for later.

9to5Toys’ Take

I admittedly am no juicing expert – most aficionados aren’t going to be paying much attention to a $60 machine anyway – so the new Magic Bullet Mini Juicer seems a fitting entry point. Having said that and considering how pricey some of these machines can be from other brands – the previously released and more powerful NutriBullet juicers go for $80 to $130 and are still on the more affordable end of the brand name options out there – my expectations for the new Magic Bullet mini model weren’t all that high.

But, much like the brand’s economical and particularly popular Magic Bullet personal blender we have featured deals on several times around here, I was pleasantly surprised with the new juicer.

After putting the new Magic Bullet Mini Juicer to the test over the course of a couple weeks, including a 5-day juice cleanse marathon (I feel great but somebody please bring me some real food), I can confidently say the experience was a mostly an enjoyable one, at the very least, from a beginner’s point of view.

While there are some ingredients the unit encourages users not to jam in there (mainly things like bananas and avocado), it was more than capable of liquidizing a breadth of delicious fruits and vegetables including carrots, kale, spinach, beets, celery, pineapple, lemons, limes, apples, blueberries, strawberries, fresh ginger, and more.

Setting up, cleaning, and tearing down the unit is a mostly painless process as well. While much of the pulp does indeed end up where it’s supposed to, in the back-mounted pulp bin, a little more than I would like gets left in the lid and just below the blade. This makes for a slightly more tedious clean up than I was hoping for, especially when juicing the more robust and leafy greens, but nothing overly cumbersome. Even at its worst, it only took me about five minutes to have the entire Magic Bullet Mini Juicer emptied, cleaned out, and ready for the next session – I highly recommend inserting some kind of throw away shopping bag or something of that nature into the pulp bin to make this processor even quick and faster.

In the end, the process was a simple and enjoyable one overall even after driving it to the max for a week and then for five straight days after that. And I’m talking as many as three times each 24-hour period to ensure I had fresh juice to drink a few times each of those days and it…I’m so hungry right now I can barely finish this sentence…worked great.

Hardcore juicer folks likely aren’t going to be impressed here, but that certainly wasn’t the goal of a $60 solution anyway. For more casual users, folks looking to make some healthy beverages a few times a week, and the odd week-long nothing but liquid juicing marathon (I mean even a salad would be just brilliant, anything I can chew on right now if you would please), the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer is an affordable option that’s more than worth consideration, especially with the $6 on-page coupon you’ll find on Amazon right now.

