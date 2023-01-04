Hisense 2022 model 58-inch Quantum Dot Smart 4K Fire TV drops back to $350 (Reg. $600)

Joining an ongoing price drop on Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni 4K smart model, you can now score the 2022 edition Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $600 and now matching the value of the Amazon gift card offer we tracked in early December, this is up to $250 off the going rate and matching the best out of pocket cash discount we have tracked. You’re looking at a Quantum Dot color display with a metal stand and a “bezel-less” design alongside Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1 input, and Alexa voice commands. Combined with Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi, and USB ports, it presents the Fire TV ecosystem for direct access to a bevy of apps and all of your favorite streaming services as well. More details below.

While not quite as large, something like the Hisense A6 Series 50-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV might be a better fit for you at $290 shipped. Not only will it save you some cash if you can make do with the smaller display, but it also nets you the Google TV and Assistant voice command setup for folks that might prefer to take that route.

If you’re looking for something a bit larger, the latest 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV from Amazon is a great buy with the early 2023 price drop we are tracking. Now back down to the lowest price we have ever tracked, this one just launched back in late September as the latest in Amazon’s lineup and the first to sport its new Art mode and Dolby Vision IQ. Get a closer look at this one while it’s $250 off the going rate right here.

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 4K Smart Fire TV features:

4K ULED: Like great, but better. The 58U6HF has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations brings vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t.

Fire TV Built-in: With Fire TV built-in, you can enjoy a world of entertainment from apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus, stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more. Subscription may be required.

Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: This television offers up-to-600 nits peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones. Above average peak brightness and local dimming are critical to correctly reproducing HDR content.

