Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV back to Black Friday low at $550 (Reg. $800)

Returning to its Black Friday price for the first time, Amazon is now offering its latest Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $549.99 shipped. Regularly $800, this is 31% or $250 off the going rate to match the lowest price we have ever tracked since it was first released after the Amazon showcase event back in September. You’re looking at the latest addition to Amazon’s 4K Fire TV lineup with something known as Art mode to display paintings and photography in between shows and movies as well as Dolby Vision IQ for the first time in Amazon’s 4K TV offerings. The 4K Quantum Dot Display with HDR10+ joins Adaptive Brightness that leverages a built-in sensor to detect the lighting in your room and offer optimized picture settings. That’s all on top of the usual Alexa voice command action, direct access to your streaming services, and HDMI 2.1. Get a closer look at this one and the rest of the new Amazon smart gear lineup right here and then head below for more.

If you’re not impressed with the latest and greatest in Amazon’s lineup, something like the more affordable 4-Series offerings that start at $320 for the 50-inch are worth a look as well. But another option worth taking a look at is the 2022 model Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV you can land for $350 shipped right now.

Then be sure to swing by our home theater deal hub where you’ll find a host of accessories and audio add-ons to upgrade and supplement your new entertainment center hub. One notable example is this deal on Samsung’s 2022 9.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System, but you’ll also want to check out ongoing price drops on Philips Hue Gradient lamps and lightstrips to add some ambience to your space as well with up to $50 in savings. All of those offers are waiting right here.

Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

Bolder contrast – Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 80 individual zones enhancing contrast.

Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

