Hisense intros first-ever portable TriChroma Laser TV, enhanced mini LED lineup, more

Hisense – a brand that now claims to be the “number 2 TV shipper in the world” – has unleashed its 2023 collection at this year’s CES. Headlined by exciting new laser TV and laser cinema options, it is also enhancing its high- and mid-tier mini LED models alongside new entry-level displays and more. You’ll find enhancements across the entire lineup and “two categories of Laser products,” including what it refers to as the first-ever portable TriChroma Laser Cinema. Head below for a closer look at the latest from Hisense at CES 2023.

Hisense at CES 2023

This year, Hisense is looking to make “premium technology accessible even further with 14 Mini LED options for every budget; 144 Hz VRR for a smoother picture and gaming experience; WiFi 6E ensuring seamless streaming; bigger screen sizes; high-end OS and content options like Google TV and NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0).”

It’s all about the laser TVs this year

Alongside new updated versions of its U8, U7, U6, and A65 entry-level displays, it is also expanding two laser products and introducing the “first-ever portable TriChroma Laser Cinema.” This year it is expanding its laser TV models to meet growing demand in the category – a product segment that “increased nearly three-fold in 2022” – with six new products across two distinct categories: Laser TV and Laser Cinema. Its new laser TVs are apparently the future of of television and will deliver “new high-gain ALR screens that enhance brightness for a sharper picture, a built-in TV tuner, Google TV upgrade, top-notch audio quality and features.”

L9H TriChroma Laser TV

All of this is headlined by the new L9H TriChroma Laser TV that features its namesake triple-laser light engine alongside Dolby Vision. The brand claims its TriChroma laser tech can hit 107% of the BT.2020 color space, a feat it says is “the highest and best performance on the market,” alongside 3000 ANSI lumens of brightness and HDR10.

The new, high-gain ALR screen also leverages content upgrades through Google TV and NEXTGEN TV, including access to many of your favorite apps and streaming services as well as free OTA broadcasts, Wi-Fi 6e, AirPlay 2, ultra-high speed HDMI ports.

The new Hisense new L9H TriChroma Laser TV will ship in both 100- and 120-inch screen sizes as well. And while the L9H TriChroma Laser TV will seemingly be on the higher end of the brand’s Laser TV lineup, it is also introducing a more entry-level variant with the L5H 4K Smart Laser TV. Alongside the ability to deliver on its own 100- and 120-inch display sizes, it also sports 40W speakers embedded alongside spatial audio-ready Dolby Atmos tech and more:

Equipped with a single X-Fusion Blue Laser Light Source and new support for Dolby Vision to further enhance the viewing experience, the L5 brings a bright picture and immersive experience to any setting. The addition of a high-gain ALR screen designed to operate in all lighting conditions – including broad daylight ensures L5H provides an optimal television experience in any room. Features like FilmMaker mode, a Google TV upgrade, the addition of Netflix, NEXTGEN TV and Airplay 2 bring endless content options. With WiFi 6e and ultra high-speed HDMI ports streaming is optimized for every type of content.

And more…

Hisense is seemingly ready to fully adopt the laser TV renaissance of sorts here – it is also delivering new high-end Laser Cinema units with the PX2-PRO TriChroma and PL1 projection based systems – but pricing (if previous models are any indication) is still quite expensive by comparison to the mini LED and OLED models out there most folks are just fine with still.

Nonetheless, its popular, let’s call it, standard edition 4K displays are all getting enhanced once again for folks who will happily wait for the days when laser tech becomes more attainable.

