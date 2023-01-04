Instant’s new 8-in-1 Rice Cooker with CarbReducing tech hits Amazon low at $80

Instant 20-Cup 8-in-1 Rice Cooker

Amazon is now offering the new Instant 20-Cup 8-in-1 Rice Cooker for $79.95 shipped. Regularly $100 and currently matched directly on the Instant site, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since release in November and the best we can find. Not only is this a rice cooker, but it can also take care of your quinoa and mixed grains alongside the ability to slow cook, sauté, steam, and keep warm. Level markings for easy water measurements are joined by what Instant refers to as CarbReducing technology that “reduces carbs and sugars in rice up to 40% without sacrificing taste and texture.” Head below for more details. 

If you’re not partial to the modern design of the newer brand name Instant Pot model above, consider the Aroma Housewares multi-cooker. It has become quite popular among Amazon customers and delivers a similar, albeit smaller, solution as the Instant model with the ability to slow cook as well as steam rice and more for $60 shipped

Another series of solid deals we spotted in the kitchen category that might also help your nutritional goals this year has up to $110 in savings available on Breville’s stainless steel juicer and blender combos. Starting from $80, you’ll find a range of models marked down including the higher-end cold press options and the compact variants with everything neatly organized for you right here

Instant 20-Cup 8-in-1 Rice Cooker features:

  • 8-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY: More than a rice cooker! Cook grains, quinoa, mixed grains, slow cook, sauté, steam, keep warm
  • CARBREDUCING TECHNOLOGY: CarbReducing technology reduces carbs and sugars in rice up to 40% without sacrificing taste and texture.*
  • COOKING MADE SIMPLE: Easy-to-use 8 smart cooking presets making cooking effortless
  • SWIFT MEASUREMENTS: Level marks in CarbReduce steam basket to easily measure water allowing cooking or meal prep quick
  • FRESH GRAINS: Unit can keep warm up to 10 hours for rice or grains that are ready when you are

