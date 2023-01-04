Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 500GB USB-C Gen 2×2 Portable SSD hits new Amazon low at $65

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesKingston
Reg. $80 $65

Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 500GB USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $80, it has more recently been sitting in the $72 range and is now $10 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. The 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models are now going for $114.99, $184.99, and $384.99 respectively – that’s within $7 of the all-time low on the 1TB model and new Amazon lows on the other two. While it might not be one of the big-time popular brands in the space or the new PRO-G40 SSD model from SanDisk that is now starting from the $280 all-time low, it is, for the most part, just as feature-rich and even more affordable. Featuring a speedy 2,000MB/s transfer rate, it also supports USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear over a USB-C connection and includes a rubber sleeve for added protection from the elements. More details below. 

If speed isn’t a factor for you, something like the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD will save you even more at under $50 shipped. Just keep in mind it runs significantly slower at around 540MB/s, but this PNY Pro Elite V2 500GB will get you a bit closer at up to 1,100MB/s for $55 shipped on Amazon. Both solid options that also highlight how solid of a deal today’s featured offer is considering its specs. 

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking the first price drops on the SanDisk PRO-G40 SSD model. This one debuted later last year as one of the fastest models from the brand with dual-mode compatibility over Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) and USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gb/s). Get a closer look at this one while the price is still marked down in yesterday’s coverage

Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD features:

  • Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.
  • Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.
  • Pocket-sized Portability
  • Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Kingston

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Add a steel Breville juicer to your 2023 health routine...
Load up on Vega’s vegan protein powder at up to 4...
Hisense 2022 model 58-inch Quantum Dot Smart 4K Fire TV...
TP-Link’s regularly $130 Archer AX55 Dual-Band Wi...
Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus 128GB Android Tablet return...
LG’s 2023 OLED TV lineup brings new Alpha Gen6 pr...
Dell shows off its futuristic Nyx gamepad with touch ge...
ASUS launches new hot-swappable keyboard and ‘fir...
Load more...
Show More Comments