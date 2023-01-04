Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 500GB USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $80, it has more recently been sitting in the $72 range and is now $10 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. The 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models are now going for $114.99, $184.99, and $384.99 respectively – that’s within $7 of the all-time low on the 1TB model and new Amazon lows on the other two. While it might not be one of the big-time popular brands in the space or the new PRO-G40 SSD model from SanDisk that is now starting from the $280 all-time low, it is, for the most part, just as feature-rich and even more affordable. Featuring a speedy 2,000MB/s transfer rate, it also supports USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear over a USB-C connection and includes a rubber sleeve for added protection from the elements. More details below.

If speed isn’t a factor for you, something like the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD will save you even more at under $50 shipped. Just keep in mind it runs significantly slower at around 540MB/s, but this PNY Pro Elite V2 500GB will get you a bit closer at up to 1,100MB/s for $55 shipped on Amazon. Both solid options that also highlight how solid of a deal today’s featured offer is considering its specs.

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking the first price drops on the SanDisk PRO-G40 SSD model. This one debuted later last year as one of the fastest models from the brand with dual-mode compatibility over Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) and USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gb/s). Get a closer look at this one while the price is still marked down in yesterday’s coverage.

Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

