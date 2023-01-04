Philips DiamondClean smart toothbrush with travel case and charging glass at $170 ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $169.96 shipped in all colorways. Regularly $270, this is $100 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be the most affordable option out there, this is quite a complete package with a connected brush that delivers feedback and 3D mouth mapping via the Sonicare app. Smart sensors provide real-time feedback alongside a pressure indicator on the handle, five cleaning modes, three user-selectable intensities, and more. It also ships with a pair of brush heads, a wall plug, the charging travel case, and the novel charging glass seen above. Head below for more details.

But if you’re not interested in the smart features, that sweet charging glass, or all of those bells and whistles, something like the basic Phillips Sonicare ProtectiveClean model will likely suffice. It comes in at $50 shipped on Amazon and includes all of the most important features in an electric toothbrush without all the extras that drive the price up.

If you’re more focused on your wardrobe or workout apparel, head over to our fashion deal hub instead. You’ll find a host of holiday sales still live as well as a range of hiking and winter adventure gear marked down and the Eddie Bauer New Year’s Sale with up to 60% off the going rates.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 features:

Complete oral care with smart sensor technology for an exceptional clean

Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks (in gum health mode vs. a manual toothbrush)

Removes up to 100% more stains in just 3 days (in white+ mode vs. a manual toothbrush)

4 different smart brush head types automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode and smart sensors provide real time feedback

5 modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, TongueCare & 3 intensity levels

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!