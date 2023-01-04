Philips DiamondClean smart toothbrush with travel case and charging glass at $170 ($100 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsPhilips
$100 off $170
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $169.96 shipped in all colorways. Regularly $270, this is $100 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be the most affordable option out there, this is quite a complete package with a connected brush that delivers feedback and 3D mouth mapping via the Sonicare app. Smart sensors provide real-time feedback alongside a pressure indicator on the handle, five cleaning modes, three user-selectable intensities, and more. It also ships with a pair of brush heads, a wall plug, the charging travel case, and the novel charging glass seen above. Head below for more details. 

But if you’re not interested in the smart features, that sweet charging glass, or all of those bells and whistles, something like the basic Phillips Sonicare ProtectiveClean model will likely suffice. It comes in at $50 shipped on Amazon and includes all of the most important features in an electric toothbrush without all the extras that drive the price up. 

If you’re more focused on your wardrobe or workout apparel, head over to our fashion deal hub instead. You’ll find a host of holiday sales still live as well as a range of hiking and winter adventure gear marked down and the Eddie Bauer New Year’s Sale with up to 60% off the going rates. 

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 features:

  • Complete oral care with smart sensor technology for an exceptional clean
  • Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks (in gum health mode vs. a manual toothbrush)
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in just 3 days (in white+ mode vs. a manual toothbrush)
  • 4 different smart brush head types automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode and smart sensors provide real time feedback
  • 5 modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, TongueCare & 3 intensity levels

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nomad expands Apple Watch band collection with two prem...
First discounts on XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900XT GPUs...
Save 27% on TP-Link’s Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3...
Instant’s new 8-in-1 Rice Cooker with CarbReducin...
Hisense intros first-ever portable TriChroma Laser TV, ...
Razer’s 2022 Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop f...
Elgato’s Cam Link 4K takes your 2023 streams to t...
ASUS’ ProArt Professional 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Mon...
Load more...
Show More Comments