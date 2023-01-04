Load up on Vega’s vegan protein powder at up to 41% off with deals from $20 via Amazon

Justin Kahn -
41% off From $20
Vega Sport Vegan Chocolate Protein

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, Amazon is now offering up to 41% off a range of the popular Vega vegan protein powder and smoothie products. Starting from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, now is a great time to stock up for the new year while some of the brand’s most popular options are marked down. Ranging from its sport protein powder in various flavors to a personal favorite, the protein and greens mixture, and more, you’ll find all of our top picks below. Just remember many of the prices will drop even lower when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages – remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Vega New Year Amazon sale:

While we are talking 2023 health and fitness, be sure to dive into yesterday’s roundup of adjustable dumbbells on sale from $56 as well as other home gym accessories and more. The deals start from $13 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything ready and waiting for you right here

Vega Sport Vegan Chocolate Protein features:

  • Packaging may vary – You may receive our fresh new label, but it’s still the great taste you love.
  • 30 GRAMS OF PLANT BASED PROTEIN POWDER with 5g BCAA amino acids and 5g Glutamic Acid. Amino Acid profile containing 9 essential amino acids.
  • SUPPORT RECOVERY POST WORKOUT with ingredients like tart cherry, and 2 billion CFUs of probiotics (bacillus coagulans).
  • MADE FOR ATHLETES – NSF Certified for Sport, Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan and gluten free.
  • KETO-FRIENDLY PROTEIN POWDER for women and men with 6g carbs, and no artificial flavors or preservatives, and non whey.

