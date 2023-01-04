First discounts on XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900XT GPUs hit Amazon at $900

Amazon is now offering the XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900XT Ultra and Black Graphics Cards on sale for $899.99 shipped each. Down from a $950 and $980 MSRP respectively, today’s deal offers up the first discounts that we’ve seen on AMD’s latest graphics card lineup. Just released last month, the RX 7900XT is a solid upgrade for your gaming setup. It packs the latest that AMD has to offer, you’ll find RDNA 3 technology here for next-generation ray tracing as well as 20GB of GDDR6 memory. Both graphics cards on sale today are quite similar, only being differentiated by a slight color and visual change as well as a very small clock speed difference. Either way you go, the 7900XT will be a solid choice for your gaming setup. Dive into our hands-on review where we said that this lineup offers “value where it matters” then keep reading for more.

If you want to take full advantage of today’s lead deal, then we recommend having storage with ample speed to handle 4K and 8K gaming. My favorite NVMe SSD is from WD_BLACK and is the SN850. It’s the primary drive in my desktop and has insane performance with the ability to reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Right now, the 1TB model can be picked up for $130 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

Forego building your own PC by picking up Razer’s 2022 Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop that’s on sale for $2,600. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $400 off, making now a great time to pick it up. Then, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other discounts that we’ve tracked down this week before heading to our CES 2023 coverage to discover the latest products released this year.

XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900XT GPU features:

The XFX AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards, featuring the groundbreaking AMD RDNA 3 architecture, deliver ultra-high frame rates for your favorite games at 4K max settings.

