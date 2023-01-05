Save big during adidas New Year Sale with up to 60% off UltraBoosts, sneakers, more

The adidas New Year Sale takes up to 60% off new markdowns including best-selling shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Swift Run Shoes that are currently marked down to $76 and originally sold for $95. If you’re looking to hit those New Year’s goals these shoes are a perfect option. You can wear them for runs, training, sessions, walks, hikes, and more. This style is highly cushioned and lightweight as well. They’re available in an array of fun color options and with over 2,000 positive reviews from adidas customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from the adidas End of Year Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

