Amazon’s Kindle Scribe note-taking reader hits best price ever from $295 or less (Up to $70 off)

Amazon took its reader lineup up a notch during its September showcase event with the new Kindle Scribe. Taking the usual reading focus to new heights, the Kindle Scribe delivers Amazon’s most feature-packed reader to date alongside stylus-based note taking functionality and we are now tracking the very first straight up cash discounts since release. While the previous buy two at full price and save $40 promotion is still live, not even the Black Friday or Cyber Monday cash deals hit Amazon’s latest readers. Now up to $50 off (or more if you buy two) the going rate on both the basic and premium models, head below for more a closer look at today’s notable Kindle Scribe deals.

Kindle Scribe deals:

Kindle Scribe delivers “the world’s first 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display” with an included Pen. It allows users to take notes alongside the millions of titles in the Kindle store, including handwritten thoughts on virtual sticky notes and the ability to create “notebooks, journals, and lists.” Not to mention the “variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.” USB-C charging and all of the usual Kindle features, like adjustable warm light, auto-adjusting front light, and larger font sizes for a personalized reading and writing experience, are in place here as well. Get an even closer look in our launch coverage right here and here’s the difference between the basic and premium pen options:

Kindle Scribe includes either a Basic or Premium Pen. Both give you more ways to use your Kindle than ever before. The Premium Pen has a dedicated eraser and a shortcut button, which can be assigned to seamlessly switch between pen, highlighter, and more.

Kindle Scribe features:

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.

Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Premium Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.

Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email.

