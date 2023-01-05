New Amazon low hits Stanley’s 64-Oz. hammertone Classic Growler at $38 (Reg. $57)

Amazon is now offering the 64-ounce Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler for $37.71 shipped in the brand’s classic hammertone green colorway. Regularly $57 and currently marked to just under $40 directly from Stanley, today’s deal is 34% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. You’re looking at the brand’s larger, thermos-style growler with a double-wall vacuum insulation and a hinged lid. It can keep beer cold and fizzy for up to 24 hours or coffee, tea or soup hot for up to 18 hours. The built-in “heavy duty” handle is joined by a “leak-proof” lid and dishwasher-safe design as well. Head below for more details.

A more affordable option comes by way of this Coleman Insulated Stainless Steel Growler. This double walled, vacuum insulated option features the same capacity as the model above and sells for $25 shipped on Amazon right now. Just don’t expect to get the classic Stanley treatment here.

Be sure to swing by our fashion hub for some outdoor adventure apparel deals and then check out the deals we are tracking on Pad & Quill’s military-inspired, adventure ready Apple Watch bands. Now up to 35% off the going rate, you’ll find the Field Strap and other models starting from $51 shipped to complete your rugged Apple Watch look that will go great alongside the hammertone green vibe of the growler above.

Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler features:

FRESH, COLD & CARBONATED: To keep your beer tasty, fizzy and cold for up to 24 hours, this Growler has BPA-Free double-wall vacuum insulation and a hinged lid. It doubles as an excellent thermos to store coffee, tea or soup and keeps hot up to 18 hours.

LARGE CAPACITY: This growler can store up to 64oz / 4 Pints / 2 Qt / 1.9L of your favorite beverage, making this ideal for any picnic, hike, or camping trip. You’ll become the most popular person at any tailgating event.

