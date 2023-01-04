Score a handmade Pad & Quill leather band for your new Apple Watch at 35% off from $51

Alongside the new Nomad metal bands that launched earlier today, folks that scored a new Apple Watch over the holidays will want to dive into the price drops we are now tracking on the Pad & Quill leather band lineup. While the strap your device shipped with is likely a good bet for many situations, the leather Pad & Quill Apple Watch bands are a great way to dress your device up for special occasions, at the office, or just to add a touch of handcrafted American artisanship to your look. The brand’s collection of straps certainly aren’t the most affordable options out there, but with today’s sizable 35% price drop, everything just a whole lot less pricey. Head below for more details and today’s promotion code.

Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch bands 35% off

All of Pad & Quill leather and fabric straps are now marked down by 25% and you can use code PQ15 at checkout to knock an additional 15% off as well. You’ll also receive free shipping on everything.

One notable option has the regularly $100 Field Strap made of USA Cordura ballistic fabric with leather accents and a steel buckle down at $63.72 shipped. That’s slightly more than 35% off after using the code above, approaching the best deals we have ever tracked and the lowest total you’ll find. As you might know from our launch coverage, the Pad & Quill Field Strap delivers a rugged solution that’s as notable for outdoor adventures or as it is out for dinner. Available in three colors, it fits 49mm 45mm, 44mm, and 42mm models with your choice of nickel or matte black lugs alongside a 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money back promise. Get a closer look right here.

Browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch bands right here, then check out some of our favorite new releases below:

Field Strap for Apple Watch features:

Cordura fabrics are widely known for their durability and strength. Built for extremely rugged environments, this fabric is 10x stronger than cotton, 3x stronger than polyester, and 2x stronger than Nylon. It is resistant to abrasion, tears, scuffs, water, and stains. Ounce-for-ounce is among the most durable fabrics on the planet. So, it has an unrelenting ability to withstand extreme elements from the urban jungle to the great outdoors.

