Save 37% on 65.6-feet of Govee RGBIC Bluetooth LED Lightstrips at all-time low of $38 (Reg. $60)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering 65.6-feet of its Bluetooth RGBIC LED Strip Lights for $37.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this 37% discount marks the second overall price drop we’ve tracked and is a new all-time low. Here you’ll get a 65.6-foot roll of lighting to customize your home. Unlike some of Govee’s other lightstrips, you won’t have Wi-Fi connectivity but can connect your phone to them over Bluetooth for control with the Govee Home app. The app will allow you to customize the colors, brightness, scenes, and more to make it your own. The built-in microphone will allow this lightstrip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, these lightstrips are a great addition to smart home your ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

Want to save some cash and regain Wi-Fi connectivity? You could instead grab 32.8-feet of its RGB LED Light Strips for $22 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get two 16.4-foot rolls of lighting to customize your home. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app, the same app mentioned above. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. There is also a similar integrated microphone for music and sound reactivity.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking to upgrade your Wi-Fi before jumping into the smart home rabbit hole? We’re currently tracking the TP-Link Archer AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Rourter marked down to $194, the new all-time low. This dual-band router utilizes beamforming technology to help provide even coverage around your home. Across the two radios, you can expect speeds totaling 5,952Mb/s. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands.

Smart RGBIC Effects: RGBIC LED lights for bedroom display multiple colors on one line at a time compared with traditional RGB lights. A colorful combination of smart LED lights brings you strong visual impact.

Smart APP Control: You can unlock various features to personalize your own smart LED lights via Govee Home App, getting rid of simple remote control. Adjust the colors and brightness to your preferences, turning a single light to vivid light shows.

Upgraded Music Sync Mode: Make your smart LED lights dance for an immersive home concert experience. Choose from 11 music modes and the integrated high-sensitivity mic will effortlessly sync with your favorite audio.

