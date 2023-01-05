TP-Link’s regularly $270 Archer AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router falls to new low of $194

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Archer AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $193.82 shipped. Normally going for $270, this 28% discount, or solid $76 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This dual-band router utilizes beamforming technology to help provide even coverage around your home. Across the two radios, you can expect speeds totaling 5,952Mb/s. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features. There are a total of eight Gigabit LAN ports with your WAN port supporting 2.5GbE. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t need as much throughput as the Archer AX6000 above, you could instead go with the Archer AX21 for $70. Here you’ll find this dual-band router is similar to the AX6000 above with some slightly lower specifications and less gaming-centric features. You’re looking at a total throughput of 1,800Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the same beamforming technology ensuring even coverage. The same Alexa integration is present here as well so you can have some smart home integration even on a budget.

After you upgrade your home network, why not step up your smart home lighting? We’re still tracking the 2-pack of Philips Hue White and Color A21 High Lumen Smart Bulbs marked down to $68, the second-best price to date. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

TP-Link Archer AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Long Range WiFi Coverage: 8 high-gain external antennas deliver a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home. BSS colour technology ensures smooth and stable connections by eliminate signal interference probably from your neighbours, while Beamforming and Range Boost deliver stronger and far-reaching network

OneMesh Compatible: Simply form a Mesh network with a single Wi-Fi name for seamless whole-home coverage. Just connect a OneMesh range extender to a OneMesh router. No more searching around for a stable connection.

Highly efficient: OFDMA increases average throughput by 4x in high density scenarios, compared with an 802.11ac standard wireless internet router; More devices can use Wi-Fi at the same time

