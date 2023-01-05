Bring home the popular iHealth Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer for just $10 (38% off)

The official iHealth Labs Amazon storefront is once again offering its PT2L Non Contact Forehead Thermometer for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model is listed with a regular price of $16 and at times has gone for much more than that over the last year or so. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention from early December and is the best we can find. A particularly handy device to have around the house, especially at this time of year, and for $10 it might be worth giving it a shot anyway. As one of the more elegant non-contact forehead thermometers in the marketplace, it delivers a modern design with a “bright LCD” screen to showcase the large readout and color-coded fever indicator. It is backlit so it can be read in low light conditions if needed and is “backed by rigorous, medically validated testing…to ensure accurate results-faster, safer, and more reliability.” More details below.

At just $10 Prime shipped, there really aren’t very many alternatives that deliver as sleek a design, never mind something as popular as the iHealth solution. You can, however, land the CandyCare Touchless Smart Infrared Thermometer for slightly less at just over $7.50 Prime shipped with a similar feature set. It’s just not as well known a brand.

Another affordable way to keep tabs on health and fitness metrics is with a smart scale. And as per usual at this time of year, we are tracking some great deals from a number of notable brands with models starting from $20. Featuring options from Renpho, Withings, and others, many of these options will also sync with other fitness apps for a connected tracking experience on a range of body metrics. Get a closer look right here.

Instant, Accurate Results: Quickly measure temperatures in just 1 second. Get accurate readings with no-contact simply by holding the digital thermometer within 1.18 inches away from the center of the forehead and pressing a button.

Easy To Read: A bright LCD display with XL digits and a color-coded fever indicator let you understand the results at a glance. The backlit display allows easy reading-day and night.

Easy to Use: Innovative designs and simple, easy-to-use one-button control make our forehead thermometers ideal for use with the elderly, adults, children, and babies.

What You Get : 1 Touchless Infrared Thermometer PT2L, 2 x AAA Alkaline batteries, 1 Instruction Manual, Our worry-free 12-month limited warranty and friendly California-Based customer service since 2010.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!