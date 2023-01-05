Add MOUNTUP’s single monitor gas spring arm desk mount to your office for $30 (Save 17%)

MOUNTUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering its Single Monitor Gas Spring Arm Desk Mount for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $36, this 17% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen for this model since last Summer. Here you will get a desk mount designed to support monitors up to 32-inches in size and up to 17.6 pounds in weight. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm. Head below for more.

When it comes to aftermarket monitor desk mounts, this option above is about as good as it gets, especially with ones that include gas springs. You could instead go with the VIVO Single Monitor Desk Mount goes for $26. This mount is centered around a simple post and arm to hold your monitor with no gas springs to speak of. However, you still have most of the adjustments you get with the MOUNTUP option above. Desk mounting is the same as well with the included c-clamp.

Looking to upgrade your desktop peripherals as well? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse which is seeing its first price drop down to $64. This mouse comes equipped with CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology that offers “sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds” alongside Bluetooth support for more platform compatibility. You also have the CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor that can track up to 50G acceleration while gaming and weighs an ultra-light 69 grams.

MOUNTUP Single Monitor Gas Spring Arm Desk Mount features:

Free Up Your Desk Space: Heavy-duty monitor arm with built-in cable control professionally helping to hide wires. The single monitor stand releases more than 80% desktop space to place office accessories compared to a monitor holder with large base while creating a more comfortable work environment. More desk space, better workflow!

Easy To Assemble: Our monitor VESA desk mount is easy to install with a drill-free c-clamp(desk thickness within 0.39”-1.97”) or grommet base mount(desk thickness within 0.39”-3.15”, hole diameter within 0.39”-2.36”). If the thickness of your table is not within this range, please relate with us for suitable C-clamp. Comes with clear manual and mounting hardware needed.

